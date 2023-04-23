Allahabad University to start accepting PGAT-2023 forms from April 25

Allahabad University (AU) will conduct the Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT)-2023 for admission to post-graduate courses being offered by the central varsity and its constituent colleges for the academic session 2023-24 in the first week of June 2023, informed university officials.

The online registration for PGAT 2023-24 will start from April 25, 2023, and the last date for registration and final submission of application form will be May 16, 2023, informed Prof Jayanta Kumar Pati, Director (Admissions)-2023 of AU.

The applicants will be able to register through https://aupravesh2023.cbtexam.in/ or by clicking on the link PGAT-2023 available on the university website (www.allduniv.ac.in).

As per the plan, the results of PGAT-2023 can be declared by the last week of June 2023. The counselling for admission for different courses may start from the second week of July 2023, he added.

Officials made clear that the pattern and mode of entrance test will be the same as the preceding year. The entrance test for PGAT-I, LLB, MCom and LLM will be conducted in both online and offline modes. The entrance test for PGAT-Il and IPS courses will be conducted in online mode only, Prof Pati explained.

PGAT 2023-24 will be conducted for a total of 9467 seats including 4203 seats on the university campus and 5264 available in AU’s constituent colleges.

The entrance test will be conducted at different centres in various cities including the online and offline (both) modes in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh besides New Delhi while the test in online mode will only be conducted in Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

PGAT 2023-24 will be conducted for various PG courses including PGAT-1 for 32 courses (along with LLB, MCom and LLM), and PGAT-II for 24 courses including BEd, MEd, MBA (RD) and MBA in addition to the professional courses (MCA, MSc Food Tech, MVoc Media Studies and PGDCA) offered by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

The University is offering MTech in materials science and technology through the Centre of Materials Science from this year with the course having a capacity of 15 students.

The maximum marks for all the courses in PGAT 2023-24 will be 300 consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) only. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers, officials explained.

The applicants shall be able to download the admit card one week prior to the entrance test. Without a valid admit card and original ID proof, no candidate will be allowed to enter the test centre in any condition, they made clear.

For details, aspirants can visit https://aupravesh 2023.cbtexam.in/ or www.allduniv.ac.in (University of Allahabad website).