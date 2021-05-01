Allahabad University, constituent colleges to remain closed till July 4

The Allahabad University has decided to prepone the summer vacations by 10 days which would now begin from May 4 instead of May 15 and end on July 5, said a varsity official.

The preponing of the vacation has been done in view of the fact that the university was seeing a rising number of fatalities among the teaching and non teaching staff due to Covid and the families of almost all the university employees were affected by Covid-19, said AU public relation officer (PRO) Jaya Kapoor. Over 100 staff and teachers of AU and colleges have been infected with the virus so far.

Earlier this month, owing to the pandemic and many of the teaching and non-teaching staff members being infected with coronavirus, the varsity had decided to close the main campus and constituent colleges till April 20. Later, when the cases continued to rise in the city and more staff members were infected, authorities extended the duration of closure of AU till April 30.

According to Kapoor, an online meeting of the all the deans of the university was convened by the vice chancellor, on Monday.

“It was decided in the meeting to prepone the summer vacations from the scheduled May 15 to May 4. It will reopen on July 5, 2021,” she said.

The varsity authorities had begun its annual exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from April 3 through online mode. However, after a few days when the campus of AU and its constituent colleges were closed till April 20 the exams were postponed.

Later, the controller of examination had said the exams would be held from April 30 but soon that decision was withdrawn.

In terms of examinations, the PRO said the meeting of the examination committee will be held shortly and the decision would be conveyed to the stakeholders via appropriate mediums.