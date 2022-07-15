Allahabad University students protest against fee hike, warn of massive stir

The campus of Allahabad University (AU) continued to witness agitation and protest on Thursday as well.

While the first-year students of undergraduate courses of AU staged protest and demanded general promotion in the first year of their UG course, the student leaders demanded withdrawing of the recently hiked fee of different courses.

On this issue, different students’ organisations came on one platform on the AU campus and staged protest while submitting a memorandum to the vice-chancellor through the registrar.

Student leader Harendra Yadav said that students from every corner of the country, especially from rural areas of eastern UP, take admission at AU after passing the entrance examination for shaping their career.

“It is noteworthy that in the last two years, the sources of income has either ended or become limited because of the pandemic. In such a situation, where there should have been a fee waiver for the convenience of the students, the manifold fee increase is a difficult challenge as well as inhuman and administration-made obstacle in the way of the bright future of the students,” said Harendra.

He added that expenses in education and health were considered as an investment, and not expenditure because only a healthy and educated citizen could be helpful in the development of the country. Thus, manifold increase in the fee at AU is a hindrance in the progress of the society and the nation, he said.

Student leader Vivek Kumar said that AU should withdraw the decision of increase of fee immediately which would be in the larger interest of the students and also in the interest of the nation.

The student leaders have warned that if the hiked fee was not withdrawn, the students would be forced to stage a massive protest and AU administration would be held responsible for the same.

On the occasion, student leaders including Sudhir Yadav, Navneet, Ajay Pandey, Neeraj Pratap Singh, Gaurav Gond, Vikas Swarup, Rahul Patel and many others were present.