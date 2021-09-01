Allegations of corruption: Ludhiana MC employees’ union asks contractors to submit proof or apologise

After a section of bitumen contractors accused the municipal corporation (MC) officials and mayor Balkar Sandhu of corruption during allotment of road construction contracts, the Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee has asked them to prove their claims or apologise in three days failing which the civic body employees will raise an agitation against them.

Slamming the bitumen contractors during a meeting held at MC headquarters (Zone A office) on Tuesday, the members of the employees’ union stated that they are trying to blackmail the MC engineers by levelling baseless allegations.

Ashwani Sahota, chairman of the association, stated that Vinod Jain, president of Ludhiana Hotmix Plant Welfare Association, has levelled serious allegations against the MC officials without any proof of the same. He has even accused the MC officials of demanding commission for allotment of contracts and for releasing the payment of completed works.

“This is not acceptable as it has put a blot on the image of the MC officials. If Jain fails to submit an apology or a proof of corruption in three days, we will raise an agitation which might also include a strike,” said Sahota.

Meanwhile, Jain said that he has proof and will provide it to the MC employees union. He further urged the MC employees to support the contractors in finishing corruption from the MC.

Earlier on August 24, 20 bitumen contractors had announced the boycott of development works in the city, citing corruption in the MC. The mayor had said the allegations were baseless.

After it was found that Jain was blacklisted last year and was still awarded contracts by the MC officials, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had marked an inquiry into the matter to MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.