Allegations of fraud against Salman, Satish Kaushik: Spl court asks police to submit report

Alleging fraud by film-maker Satish Kaushik and actor Salman Khan, one Lal Bihari Mritak, on whose life Hindi movie “Kaagaz” was made, on Wednesday filed an application in the court of special judge Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Azamgarh.

The court accepted the application and directed Mubarakpur police of Azamgarh district to present a report by March 30 while asking the police whether any FIR in this regard was registered at the police station. While Satish Kaushik has directed the movie, actor Salman Khan has produced it.

The court’s direction came after Lal Bihari, a farmer who struggled for 18 years to get corrected the official records in which he was declared dead in 1976, moved the court accusing Kaushik and Khan of going back on the promises made to him for his consent to the making of the movie.

Urging the court that a case should be registered against the film’s director Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan, Lal Bihari filed the application through his advocate Madan Mukund Rai. Rai said the application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

“Impressed by my life and story, Kaushik along with scriptwriter Imtiaz Hussain met me in 2003. After a long conversation, I gave them my consent for making the film on my life,” Lal Bihari said. He said Kaushik did not keep his promise of narrating the movie script before filming it. he further said Kaushik promised to call the film Main Zinda Hu. “But he titled the movie Kaagaz. Kaushik did not take my permission to change the title,” he alleged.

Lal Bihari said he was a respected farmer and a weaver but had been portrayed as a member of a band party. “I have strong objection to it. Kaushik promised me that my name will remain the same in the film. But in the movie, my name has been changed and I have been shown as Bharat Lal Mritak. I have a strong objection to this too. Certain highly objectionable words have been used in the film. These words hurt my sentiments.”

He alleged that Kaushik cheated him by getting an agreement signed for his consent for making the movie. “As per promise, I gave consent to Kaushik to produce the film on my life and struggle. But the film’s producer is Salman Khan. That is why they did fraud with me.”

The makers of Kaagaz were not immediately available for comments.