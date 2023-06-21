Direct flights from Prayagraj to Kolkata to restart from July 3

PRAYAGRAJ Two years after direct flights from Prayagraj to Kolkata were stopped, preparations are underway to restart the service from the Sangam city to the ‘City of Joy’. From July 3, direct flights for Kolkata will be available for air passengers from the Prayagraj airport located at Bamrauli, said officials.

Alliance Air would be operating this flight, the schedule for which has now been released. The flight had already received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and would operate twice a week -- every Monday and Friday, added officials.

As per the schedule, the flight will take off from Prayagraj for Kolkata at 12.25 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.10 pm, starting from July 3. In its return journey, the aircraft will fly from Kolkata to Prayagraj at 2.35 pm and arrive here at 4.15 pm. The same aircraft will then fly to Delhi at 4.40 pm from Prayagraj airport, the officials explained.

Alliance Air has kept its minimum fare at ₹4,215. There will be 72 seats in this ATR class aircraft, they said. Earlier, IndiGo operated flights from Prayagraj to Kolkata. However, this fight was stopped later. For the past many months, there has been a demand to restart this flight as this serves as a door to the North Eastern states. Many students and service personnel, who have travel to NE states, were forced to depend only on the rail route in the absence of any direct flight.

Till now, Prayagraj Airport had air connectivity to 11 cities as IndiGo and Alliance Air provided their air services. The cities where IndiGo has direct flights include -- Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Delhi and Dehradun. Meanwhile, Alliance Air has flights for Delhi, Dehradun and Bilaspur.

The Prayagraj airport, which connects Sangam city to different parts of the country, was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2018, but the new terminal of Prayagraj airport was opened for the movement of flights and passengers on January 1, 2019, just before the start of the Kumbh Mela-2019.

