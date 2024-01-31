Alopshankari temple to get touches of Southern architecture style as part of Mahakumbh-2025 preparations

The popular Alopshankari temple of Sangam city, revered as one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of the country, will soon be developed in keeping with the South Indian style of temple architecture. Alopshankari Devi temple in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Before Mahakumbh-2025, renovation and beautification work of the temple will be undertaken at a budget of ₹7 crore approved by the state government. Work is set to start soon, tourism department officials said.

After the budget was approved, the state tourism department sought details of the work to be done from the temple administration. A plan in this regard has been prepared on the instructions of Mahant Yamunapuri, secretary, Mahanirvani Akhara, one of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country, the officials said.

“The Mandapam (general gathering area) has a special place in South Indian temples. Along these very lines, a huge mandapam will also be built here. Also, fine artwork will be made on the back wall of the temple as well. Keeping in mind the architectural beauty of the temple complex, construction will be done towards Japla Devi at the back as well,” said Mahant Yamunapuri sharing the plans.

There will be a Yagya Kund constructed and a huge platform will also be built, he added.

The Mahant said that all these development works will be started around Holi so that the construction work can be completed by October 2024, well before the Mahakumbh-2025.

Located at a distance of around 6 km from Prayagraj Junction, Alopi Devi Mandir is an ancient temple located in Alopibagh locality of Prayagraj. Situated near Triveni Sangam, it is one of the revered Shaktipeeths, and among the must-visit temples in Prayagraj.

Dedicated to Goddess Sati, Alopi Devi Mandir is a special temple where no idol of the Goddess has been kept and instead a cradle is worshipped. According to legend, a part of the right hand of Goddess Sati fell here and went invisible or missing, that is why this Siddhapeeth has been named Alop (disappeared) Shankari and a cradle has been placed here as a symbol.

According to another legend, Alopi Mata is the newlywed bride who disappeared from the wooden carriage when the marriage procession was attacked by a group of robbers. The strange disappearance of the bride was deemed as a miracle and a temple was erected at the same site to worship the divine bride. There lies a wooden cot in the sanctum sanctorum, also known as the ‘doli’ of the new bride.

There is a platform in the middle of the temple courtyard where a pool is made. Above it is a special hammock or cradle, which is kept covered with a red cloth. One can also see the idols of Lord Hanuman and Nava Durga on the temple premises.