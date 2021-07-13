Al-Qaeda module busted in Lucknow: Terror suspects were working on attack plan for 6 months, say police

LUCKNOW The two terror suspects, Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen, allegedly linked with the al-Qaeda module busted in Lucknow on Sunday, had been working on a plan to carry out serial blasts in Lucknow and other parts of UP before August 15 for the last six months. The duo had received funds from their Pakistan-based handler through ‘hawala’ network to arrange explosives and other things for this purpose, said police.

UP ATS officials had earlier claimed that the two terror suspects were in touch with a Pakistan-based handler through a special messenger application after being radicalised online.

A senior police official said the initial probe hinted that the duo arrested from Lucknow and their accomplices were getting funds through different sources. As many as 11 bank accounts of different people were under the scanner for allegedly being used for transferring funds to these suspects, he said.

Though the two terror suspects visited Kanpur, the report regarding four Kanpur residents funding them was found fake. The ATS team was now tracking the money trail, said the official.

“The reason behind their Kanpur visit is yet to be ascertained. The sources and the amount of money received by them are also to be confirmed,” he emphasised.

On Tuesday morning, the ATS had taken custody of Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen for 14 days to interrogate them about the source of funds and their other accomplices. The duo will be in custody till July 26. They will be taken to Kanpur to extract more information about their visits to the city,

said the official.