...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Alwar woman, 69, abducted, assaulted, robbed; found unconscious in forest: Cops

The family immediately informed police and also launched a joint search with locals that went on for three hours

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By Hansraj, Alwar
Advertisement

A 69-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and robbed by unidentified men on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said.

Tulsa Devi was robbed her of jewellery worth 8 lakh, police said. (Representative Photo)

The victim identified as Tulsa Devi was found unconscious in a forest area 16 km away from her house. According to police, around 1 am when she was asleep, a group of assailants arrived in car, allegedly stuffed cloth in her mouth, wrapped her in blanket and abducted her.

Malakhera station house officer Hardayal said the family was asleep at the time of the incident. Victim’s daughter-in-law, Tara Devi, woke up during the commotion, but the group had fled with the victim.

Also Read:Two arrested for robbing competitive exam aspirant in Deccan

Tulsa Devi was robbed her of jewellery worth 8 lakh, police said. The stolen items reportedly include 1.25 kg of silver anklets, a silver chain, 3.5 tolas of gold ornaments, along with other valuables.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Alwar woman, 69, abducted, assaulted, robbed; found unconscious in forest: Cops
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Alwar woman, 69, abducted, assaulted, robbed; found unconscious in forest: Cops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.