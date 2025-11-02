Four of family killed, child injured as Thar crashes into motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Bharatpur: Four members of a family were killed and a child was injured after a Thar jeep collided with their motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said on Sunday. The Thar jeep hit their motorcycle from behind and fled the scene. (Representative photo)

The accident took place near Chhadhi Meel Colony on Saturday night when a 33-year-old man, along with his wife, son, and two nieces, was returning on a motorcycle after attending a relative’s wedding in the Shalimar Colony area of Alwar city.

The Thar jeep hit their motorcycle from behind and fled the scene.

On being informed, police reached the spot and took all the injured to Rajiv Gandhi District Hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by doctors. A girl child is undergoing treatment in Jaipur.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Kumar, his wife Guddi Devi (32), son Purvansh Kumar (2), and niece (8), all natives of Nagal Kheda village.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Alwar’s Sadar police station, Bansi Lal, said that after the accident, the SUV driver fled, leaving his jeep behind, which has been seized from the spot.

According to police, the bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday. “Legal action will be taken after we receive a complaint from the deceased’s family members,” a police officer said.

CCTV footage is being checked to identify the absconding jeep driver.