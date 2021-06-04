Ambala firm to manufacture anti-viral drug for mild Covid patients

A pharmaceutical firm based out of Ambala Cantonment has become first in Haryana to manufacture and sell Favipiravir, an anti-viral drug that can be used during treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday, M/s Mcneil and Argus Pharmaceutical Ltd, Rampur Sarhehri Road got permission from the state drug controller-cum-licensing authority, a day after it was approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The drug was evaluated in consultation with the subject expert committee as part of the accelerated approval process considering the emergency situation and unmet medical need in light of Covid outbreak for restricted emergency use in India, the DCGI had said.

Chairman-cum-managing director of the firm, Bhai GD Chibber said they are already exporting the drug to Russia, China and other countries from last year and have now received the required approval for distribution for 400mg and 200mg composition in country.

“Cost of per 400mg tablet will be ₹99 and ₹500 for 200mg and will be sold with a brand name Favimc,” Chibber said.

On Saturday, state health minister Anil Vij is expected to visit the unit to oversee production and dispatch of the first batch for distribution.