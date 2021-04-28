Home / Cities / Others / Ambulance fares in Ludhiana fixed to check overcharging
others

Ambulance fares in Ludhiana fixed to check overcharging

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Sandeep Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh warned the ambulance operators against overcharging for carrying patients and bodies of the deceased.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 01:54 AM IST
The ACP and the RTA secretary said that the people can file complaints against the ambulance operators for over-charging. The police will take stern action against them. (HT PHOTO)

The traffic police and the regional transport authorities held a meeting with private ambulance operators on Tuesday after complaints regarding them fleecing the Covid-19 patients and the kin of the deceased poured in from various quarters.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Sandeep Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh warned the ambulance operators against overcharging for carrying patients and bodies of the deceased.

The ACP said that with the consent of ambulance operators, they had fixed the maximum fare for 25 km at 2,500. After 25km, the operator can charge 12 per km. Similarly, for ventilator-fitted ambulances, the maximum charges for 25km have been fixed at 5,000. After 25km, the operators can charge 25 per km.

The ACP and the RTA secretary said that the people can file complaints against the ambulance operators for over-charging. The police will take stern action against them.

On Monday, two families of Covid-19 victims were forced to take bodies of their kin to the cremation ground in an auto-rickshaw and cycle rehri after a private ambulance operator demanded 3,500 to 4,000 from them for the same.

The traffic police and the regional transport authorities held a meeting with private ambulance operators on Tuesday after complaints regarding them fleecing the Covid-19 patients and the kin of the deceased poured in from various quarters.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Sandeep Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh warned the ambulance operators against overcharging for carrying patients and bodies of the deceased.

The ACP said that with the consent of ambulance operators, they had fixed the maximum fare for 25 km at 2,500. After 25km, the operator can charge 12 per km. Similarly, for ventilator-fitted ambulances, the maximum charges for 25km have been fixed at 5,000. After 25km, the operators can charge 25 per km.

The ACP and the RTA secretary said that the people can file complaints against the ambulance operators for over-charging. The police will take stern action against them.

On Monday, two families of Covid-19 victims were forced to take bodies of their kin to the cremation ground in an auto-rickshaw and cycle rehri after a private ambulance operator demanded 3,500 to 4,000 from them for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP