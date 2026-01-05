The Delhi Assembly’s four-day winter session is set to kick off today with lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s address. Amid Delhi’s cold, a ‘heated’ winter session begins today

The session, slated from January 5 to 8, is likely to be a heated affair between the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), with the Delhi government planning to table three key Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on the alleged irregularities in former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence (dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP); DJB “irregularities” during AAP’s rule; and “Corruption” in the education sector till 2023.

The Delhi government is also likely to table the Jan Vishwas Bill, aimed at decriminalising minor offences and replacing them with civil prosecutions, and hold discussions on Delhi’s air pollution and the steps taken by various governments in the last 20 years.

The opposition AAP, meanwhile, has stated that it would corner the government on the issues of air pollution and poll promises.

Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, while conducting a comprehensive review of preparations for winter session on Sunday, said that during the upcoming session, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) will use the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) through the IPad’s installed at their respective tables in the House.

Gupta noted that the use of NeVA will facilitate smoother proceedings and ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in legislative work.

The winter session will begin with the LG’s address at 11:00am on the opening day. The List of Business issued on Sunday states that the sitting of the House will commence 30 minutes after the conclusion of LG’s address.

“The focus of the session will be on ensuring smooth conduct of proceedings while preserving the decorum of the House. The session will reflect the principles of orderly deliberation and transparency,” Gupta added.

Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra said the Delhi government will bring a resolution for the environment and air pollution, and discussions will be held on the same.

“The CAG reports on Sheesh Mahal will be tabled and made public during the session. Two more CAG reports on irregularities in Delhi’s sewage/water as well as education sector during the AAP rule will also be discussed,” Mishra said.

The minister added that discussions will be held about the findings of the three CAG reports.

Meanwhile, senior AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the party will seek a full account of the BJP government’s work, adding that the government had failed to provide ₹2,500 to women as promised during the assembly elections.

“The BJP government must tell what it has done in the interest of Delhi’s citizens over the 10 months of being in power. BJP obtained votes from the people of Delhi by making false promises and formed the government,” Jha added.

On December 30, the government had stated that the Cabinet has cleared the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, under which seven laws will be amended and jail terms for minor offences will be replaced with civil prosecutions. The bill will be taken up by assembly in this winter session. Some of the seven acts to be amended include Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954; Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1998 and Delhi Water Board Act, 1998 among others

The issue of the authenticity of ‘Phansi Bhar is also likely to resonate in the House again as the Business Advisory Committee of the Delhi Assembly will place a resolution on it. During the Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Gupta had told the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “phansi ghar” (execution room), was actually a “tiffin room” as per records.