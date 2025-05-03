Amid heavy downpour, section of SPR caves in

Gurugram: A section of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) caved in on Friday after heavy showers lashed the city early in the morning. The sudden downpour caused waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram and brought traffic across the city to a standstill. Nearly 20 metres of the road in the front of the SPR police past was damaged and the traffic police had to barricade two lanes of the highway from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula for repair work, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said. A portion of theSouthern Peripheral Road (SPR) caved in due to heavy rain in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to civic officials, a large drain is being constructed along the SPR, which is still incomplete and due to heavy rainfall on Friday morning the earth settled and it damaged the road. The road was later repaired by authority officials within four hours.

To be sure, this is the third time the SPR has caved in. Earlier in 2023, the road was damaged twice due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the city.

A GMDA official said that around 20 metres of the road was damaged on Friday as the flow of rainwater along SPR is very high due to a slope. “There is a drain being constructed along the SPR and it will resolve the problem of waterlogging, when it is completed. However, on Friday, the road was damaged as earth along the drain settled and led to the road caving in,” he said.

Traffic on the SPR remained affected due to the barricading of two lanes out of three on the main carriageway.

Residents of the area said that the road was completely choked for around one hour during peak traffic. They also complained that the road was repaired a few days back at the very stretch where the caving in took place.

GMDA officials, however, said that as soon as they received information of the road caving in, they immediately pressed the maintenance team into action and repair work started immediately. “The maintenance team started repairing the road and substrate material was used to fix the breach. It took the team around 4 hours to repair the road and it was made operational by afternoon,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA.