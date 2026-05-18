Amit Shah launches Dial 112 fleet, forensic vans in Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday flagged off 400 new vehicles for the ‘Next Gen CG Dial 112’ emergency response service and 32 mobile forensic science laboratory vans in Chhattisgarh, in a major push to strengthen emergency assistance and scientific investigation systems across the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah (right) flags off emergency response vehicles in Chhattisgarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the initiative as a significant step towards improving public safety and ensuring faster emergency response throughout Chhattisgarh.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam were present at the event held at the Police Training School parade ground in Mana Camp, Raipur.

According to officials, the 400 newly inducted vehicles are equipped with smartphones, GPS, wireless radio systems, PTZ cameras, dash cameras, mobile network video recorders and solar backup facilities. The upgraded system will enable live monitoring, real-time tracking and faster communication during emergencies.

The ‘CG Dial 112’ service will function round the clock through GIS-based monitoring, advanced vehicle tracking, SIP trunk technology and automatic caller location identification. Citizens will be able to seek assistance through voice calls, SMS, email, web portals, WhatsApp, chatbots and the SOS-112 India mobile application.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the enhanced system is expected to improve crime control, women and child safety, road accident response, medical assistance and overall emergency management. The service, which was earlier operational in 16 districts, has now been expanded to all 33 districts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the enhanced system is expected to improve crime control, women and child safety, road accident response, medical assistance and overall emergency management. The service, which was earlier operational in 16 districts, has now been expanded to all 33 districts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai said the expansion of the ‘Next Gen CG Dial-112’ service would ensure prompt, safe and effective assistance during emergencies, including road accidents, medical emergencies and matters related to the safety of women and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai said the expansion of the ‘Next Gen CG Dial-112’ service would ensure prompt, safe and effective assistance during emergencies, including road accidents, medical emergencies and matters related to the safety of women and children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is the clear resolve of our government that every citizen receives swift, reliable and superior assistance during times of crisis. ‘Next Gen CG Dial-112’ is a strong initiative towards building a safe, sensitive and empowered Chhattisgarh,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is the clear resolve of our government that every citizen receives swift, reliable and superior assistance during times of crisis. ‘Next Gen CG Dial-112’ is a strong initiative towards building a safe, sensitive and empowered Chhattisgarh,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the initiative integrates police assistance, fire services, medical emergency response, women’s helpline, child helpline, disaster management support and highway emergency services on a single platform.

The Dial 112 service has been operational in Chhattisgarh since 2018 and has assisted lakhs of people during emergencies.

The 32 mobile forensic science laboratory vans, launched under the theme ‘Science on Wheels – Towards Faster Justice’, are intended to strengthen scientific investigation at crime scenes. One van has been allotted to each district except Narayanpur.

Officials said each van, costing around ₹65 lakh, is equipped with crime scene protection kits, evidence collection and sealing tools, fingerprint detection systems, narcotics testing kits, digital forensic support systems, photography equipment, ballistic examination kits and gunshot residue testing facilities.

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The mobile laboratories will enable preliminary scientific examination, evidence preservation, testing and digital documentation directly at crime scenes, reducing delays in transporting evidence to laboratories and minimising the risk of contamination, officials added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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