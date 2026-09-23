Wayanad , The distribution of Amrutham Nutrimix through anganwadis is facing disruption in tribal settlements in Keralam, prompting the state Food Commission to intervene.

Amrutham Nutrimix supply disrupted in Keralam tribal settlements, Food Commission intervenes

Commission chairperson Ginu Zachariah Ommen found that the Nutrimix, meant for distribution to children in September, had not been supplied so far in some anganwadis in this northern district, according to an official statement.

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The Commission reviewed the implementation of various schemes under the National Food Security Act, 2013, during a visit to Appappara, Kakery, Kolloor and Anakamp tribal settlements in Mananthavady taluk in this northern district on Tuesday, it said.

The Commission visited two anganwadis-one at Appappara and the other one at Nedunthana as part of the visit and found that the Nutrimix meant for distribution to children there in September had not been supplied so far.

Women and Child Development Department officials informed the Commission that Amrutham Nutrimix manufacturing units had stopped production and distribution of the food supplement from this month.

Officials also informed the Commission that it had been decided to provide jaggery, green gram and millet instead of Nutrimix at anganwadis in Thirunelli panchayat from this month.

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{{^usCountry}} The Commission directed officials to resolve the technical issues in the supply of Amrutham Nutrimix and ensure that the scheme continued without interruption, saying the supplement was appropriate as a nutritional food for children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Commission directed officials to resolve the technical issues in the supply of Amrutham Nutrimix and ensure that the scheme continued without interruption, saying the supplement was appropriate as a nutritional food for children. {{/usCountry}}

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Amrutham Nutrimix, supplied through the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, is a low-cost, pre-cooked, ready-to-eat supplementary food formulated from locally available grains and greens.

The Commission also directed Civil Supplies Department officials to conduct camps and take immediate steps to provide ration cards to residents of Kakery tribal settlement who did not have cards for various reasons.

Women and Child Development Department officials were asked to conduct a field survey and take steps to bring children who were unable to attend anganwadis to the centres.

Residents of Kolloor tribal settlement informed the Commission that they were facing difficulties in getting water as the public well used by them was unfit for use. Tribal Department officials said steps would be taken immediately to repair the well.

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Officials from the Civil Supplies, Education, Tribal, Women and Child Development, Forest and Police departments accompanied the Commission during the visit.

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