Annoyed by reminders of salary dues, competing business, man stabs former employee’s father in Nand Nagri; arrested

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death and his daughter was assaulted at their house in north east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Sunday night, police said, adding that the suspect, the former employer of the victim’s son, was arrested from the Mandoli area within hours on Monday.

Police said the suspect, Mohammad Salam, owed around ₹75,000 in pending salary to the victim’s son, Ijhar Ahmed, and was angry at being constantly hounded about it by the victim’s family. Ahmed had also left his job over the unpaid dues and started his own online kitchen which hurt the suspect’s khamiri roti business.

According to police, Salam had gone to the house to allegedly kill Ahmed but ended up stabbing his father, Mohammad Israr.

Police said that they received a PCR call regarding a stabbing in Nand Nagri’s B block area at 9.55 pm, soon after which a cop was rushed to the spot. The victim was rushed to GTB hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Israr’s daughter informed police about Salam and the tiff over her brother’s salary dues. She said Salam used to threaten his brother every now and then after he started a competing business.

According to police, she said she had went to a nearby market to purchase household items around 9.40pm when her landlord’s daughter called her about Salam hurling abuses at their doorstep. By the time she returned, she alleged Salam had stabbed her father with a butcher’s knife and, when she tried to intervene, he attacker her as well before fleeing.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Sain said that based on her statement, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) at Nand Nagari police station.

Police said they carried out several raids, including his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, but to no avail.

Later, based on his call data records, Salam’s location was traced and he was arrested near the Mandoli flyover. Police said they also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

According to police, Salam confessed to the crime during questioning, and confirmed the bad blood with Ahmed over the salary dues and his competing khamiri roti business.

He allegedly told police that he ended up killing Ijhar as he could not find Ahmed at home.