Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Antibody therapy against Covid shows positive results in DMCH Ludhiana
others

Antibody therapy against Covid shows positive results in DMCH Ludhiana

Of six covid patients, with comorbidities, who were administered this line of treatment, at the hospital, five have fully recovered; one patient is still on oxygen support, but is showing encouraging immune response. All six were admitted in June
By Mohit Khanna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The antibody cocktail administered to patients is a combination of two drugs, Casirivimab and Imdevimab. (HT FILE)

Ludhiana Giving medicines that mimic the activity of the human immune system to fight Covid-19 has shown encouraging results at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, over the past month. Of six covid patients, with comorbidities, who were administered this line of treatment, at the hospital, five have fully recovered; one patient is still on oxygen support, but is showing encouraging immune response. All six patients were admitted in June.

Technically called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, drug trials of this treatment is being carried out the supervision of a three-member team comprising Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Pawan Kumar. Dr Mohan, who is also a member of the Covid Task Force of the state, said, “Monoclonal antibodies are artificial antibodies that act in a manner, similar to the activity of the human immune system.”

Dr Kumar said the six patients volunteered to be given the monoclonal antibody therapy. The antibody cocktail administered to patients is a combination of two drugs, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, he added.

“The treatment is showing encouraging results. All six patients came to us in June. Five have been discharged. The sixth, who was offered this cocktail of medicines on June 21 is showing good response. We hope to discharge him in two-three days,” Dr Kumar added.

“These medicines are given to Covid patients when symptoms have just manifested. This helps stop the spread of virus in the lungs. The therapy also reduces the risk of worsening of the ailment and cuts down on hospital stay of patients with weak immune system response.”

The results hold significance, with two patients in the state found to be carrying the Delta Plus variant of Covid. Besides, increased transmissibility, the Delta Plus variant has stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response, which these cocktail of medicines can help treat, Dr Kumar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP