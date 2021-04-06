Antilia explosives scare- Mansukh Hiran death case: NIA recreates crime scene at Mumbai station

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), while recreating the crime scene in the Mansukh Hiran death case, took former police officer Sachin Vaze to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday. The agency discovered during investigation that the suspended cop had taken a train to Thane from CSMT on March 4, the day Hiran — who is linked to the explosives-laden car found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia in February — went missing.

At 11:40pm, a group of eight to 10 NIA officers took Vaze to platform number 4, from where he had boarded a train to Thane on March 4.

Hiran was allegedly murdered on March 4 and his body was found floating in a creek at Retibunder in Mumbra the next day.

Earlier in the day, NIA had seized a high-end bike in the Antilia case from Daman. The bike was brought to the NIA office at Pedder Road and thoroughly examined by a Central Forensic Science Laboratory team from Pune on Monday.

The bike, a Benelli DSK TNT 600GT, is registered at Thane in the name of a woman, suspected to be known to Sachin Vaze, said NIA. She was seen in a CCTV grab with Vaze at a five-star hotel with a currency counting machine in her hand. An NIA officer said that the bike appears to be modified.