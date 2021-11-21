Area on which farmers burnt stubble reduces 22%; no fall in number of cases

Patiala Even as the number of stubble burning cases in Punjab shave touched 71,000-odd, the second-highest figure over the past five years, data with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) shows that the polluting activity actually occurred on 22% lower area of agricultural land compared to the last year.

Till November 15, paddy stubble was burnt in 12.9 lakh hectare of agricultural area; last year, the area where stubble was burnt was 16.5 lakh hectare, so a reduction of 22% has been seen. The PPCB and the state agriculture department claim that reduction in burnt area is result of their efforts to create awareness among farmers, and the machinery provided to them over the past three years. .

PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg said there are multiple factors that have resulted in reduction in the area under stubble burning. “Awareness campaigns over the past few years have yielded positive results for in-situ management (in the field itself) of the crop residue. Farmers have started managing paddy crop leftover in an eco-friendly manner,” Garg claimed, adding that the promotion of direct sowing, the Super Straw Management System (SMS) with harvesters, balers and other machinery have also helped in reduction in area.

“There is gradual change on the ground and with this, the area under farm fire will be reduced to large extent in coming years,” Garg said.

₹1,100 CRORE SPENT

Punjab has spent ₹1,100 crore in providing required machinery for in-situ management of crop residue to farmers. Nearly 86,000 crop residue management (CRM) equipments were sold to farmers on 50% subsidy over the past three years, officials say.

The state has also mooted plan to setup 22 compressed biomass gas projects with a total capacity of 229.3 tonne per day, which will help manage nearly 8 lakh tonne of paddy straw. The first of these plants is likely to be commissioned next month; two more are under construction.

Garg added that reduction in burnt area is a positive sign as it has happened at a time when the harvesting area has increased over last year. “In this kharif season, the harvesting area was recorded at 29 lakh hectare than 27.89 lakh hectare last year,” he said.

State agriculture commissioner BS Sidhu said awareness among farmers has been the key. “Farmers have started understanding that pollution caused due to stubble burning has adverse affects on their own health first, before it reaches other parts of state or Delhi,” Sidhu said.

He added that the Super SMS had also helped farmers in re-carpeting and managing stubble. Last year, the state government had made self-propelled combined harvester mandatory under the scheme as it shreds paddy straw before spreading it evenly across the field. This enables farmers to sow wheat without burning the residue.

AQI LEVEL IMPROVES

With scattered cases of stubble burning, the AQI level of most of the Punjab cities has improved., though it continues to be in the unhealthy and the very unhealthy band. Data with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that the AQI of Bathinda was at 199; Amritsar 181; Ludhiana 196; Khanna 170; Rupnagar 149; Mandi Gobindgarh 264; Patiala 204 and Jalandhar 219.