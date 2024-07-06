Arms smuggler, 2 others held with 4 pistols, ammunition

Gurugram: Three suspects including an arms smuggler and a notorious criminal were arrested from two different areas in the city, police said on Saturday adding that four pistols and eight live cartridges were seized from them. A suspected arms smuggler called Jayant Kant, 30, was arrested from Bhangrola in Sector-92, police said on Saturday. (Representational Photo)

They said that Monu alias Dhaulia, 23, of Narnaul and his associate Aman Kumar, 24, of Jhajjar were arrested from a house in Wazirpur near Sector-95 on Thursday night.

According to the police, a 9mm pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the duo.

In another operation a few hours later, a suspected arms smuggler Jayant Kant, 30, was arrested from Bhangrola, Sector-92.

Three country-made pistols were seized from his possession, police said. He had allegedly brought the pistols from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to supply to criminals in Gurugram, they said.

The arrests were made by a team from the Manesar crime branch headed by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar after receiving intelligence inputs.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said at least 11 criminal cases including theft of vehicles and robberies at petrol pumps were registered against Monu at different police stations in Gurugram and Narnaul and one FIR was registered against Aman in Rohtak.

“They were planning to carry out some crime in the city. They have disclosed names of their associates with whom they were in touch for weapons. We have detained some suspects and are trying to recover more weapons and ammunition hidden by them,” he said.

Investigators said that Kant, who hailed from Mainpuri, UP, ran a tea stall in IMT Manesar and got into smuggling of arms to earn easy money.

The PRO said that he had earlier brought two semi-automatic pistols to Gurugram in a bid to supply them to criminals for ₹30,000-40,000 each. “However, the weapons remained unsold and so he bought the next batch of pistols this time for overall ₹ 15,000 to sell them for ₹6,000-7,000 each but got nabbed before he could strike a deal,” he said adding more pistols were expected to be recovered after his confession.

Investigators said that the trio had been sent on a two-day police remand for detailed interrogation.