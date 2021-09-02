Army jawan assaulted for not wearing mask: 3 Jharkhand cops suspended

One head constable and two constables were suspended on Thursday for thrashing an army jawan allegedly for not wearing a mask during a special checking drive in Chatra district of Jharkhand a day ago.

The incident occurred at Karmachowk area under Mayurhand police station on Wednesday. The army jawan was riding a bike when he was stopped by the police team on duty for a special drive led by Mayurhand block development officer (BDO).

Also Read | Jharkhand HC orders CBI probe in cop’s death case

A video of the incident showing at least three policemen raining blows on the man went viral on social media, leading to public outrage.

Chatra superintendent of police Rakesh Ranjan said, “I asked DySp, headquarter, to conduct a probe. Although both the parties were at fault, we have suspended one head constable and two constables. Whether it was an army jawan or a common person at the receiving end, such behaviour is not expected from policemen,” said Ranjan.

On whether any action will be taken against the army jawan for violation of Covid norms, Ranjan said he has sought a report from the BDO who was leading the drive. “Will take further action depending on the report,” he added.