Army unit organises ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ cleanliness drive in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Principal Directorate of Defence Estates, Central Command Lucknow, on Sunday conducted a cleanliness drive on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at nine locations across Lucknow, including Gola Bazar, Pipraghat, and Dilkusha Gardens.

Start of the ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ cleanliness drive at Gola Bazar, organized by Principal Directorate of Defence Estates, Central Command Lucknow. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team commenced their cleaning operation at Gola Bazar, collecting garbage in bins and disposing of them using eco-friendly methods. Following this, the team moved on to Dilkusha Gardens, armed with banners and posters spreading the message of hygiene and cleanliness. Here, the cleanliness drive titled ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign was officially launched by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani.

Next, the team proceeded to Pipraghat by the Gomti, where they collected all types of recyclable and non-recyclable waste from the riverbank. This waste was deposited in the garbage collection vehicles and transported to the trenching grounds for segregation and disposal. Clean-up teams, comprising defence personnel, dignitaries, members of the Cantonment Council, employees at the Central Command Lucknow, and common citizens of Lucknow, covered six other locations similarly. For the safety of the laborers involved, the Cantonment Council provided fresh gloves, masks, and water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The program was led by Principal Director Bhavna Singh, who, in her address, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and thanked everyone for their contribution to the cleanliness drive. She appealed to citizens to keep their residential areas clean and informed that similar cleanliness drives have been conducted in all 25 Cantonment areas in India under the supervision of the Principal Directorates.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!