Exploring ‘Shaktism’: Multimedia maven Durga Kainthola shares insights with LU’s Fine Arts students

Presently based in Delhi, Kainthola has been a dedicated practitioner of the arts for over two decades.

Amidst her five-day gallery exhibition centered around ‘Shaktism,’ multimedia artist Durga Kainthola took time to deliver an enlightening lecture to the students of College of Arts and Crafts, Lucknow University (LU) on Tuesday afternoon.

On the penultimate day of her ongoing exhibition held at a gallery in Aliganj, she graced the college to share insights about the thematic essence of her work ‘Shaktism’ and her illustrious journey as an artist.

Presently based in Delhi, Kainthola has been a dedicated practitioner of the arts for over two decades. A versatile creative force encompassing realms such as painting, digital art, and sculpture, she adeptly crafts visual art in a myriad of styles.

During her address at the arts college, Kainthola engaged with the students, conveying that a career in the arts demands patience and unwavering commitment, akin to any other vocation.

By presenting her own body of work spanning more than 20 years, she elucidated the conceptual underpinnings of her pieces, demonstrating how they offer diverse perspectives on the embodiment of strength within the feminine form.

“It took years of intensive training, numerous academic achievements, and considerable time spent producing art before my pieces and distinct style began gaining recognition. The aspiration to become an artist cannot merely revolve around recognition. Aspiring artists must cultivate the patience to hone their craft and persevere throughout the journey,” she emphasised.

Kainthola recounted that the invitation to speak at the College of Arts and Crafts arose after members of the university’s faculty visited her gallery exhibition and were struck by her creations, motivating her to commit her time to this endeavour. Kainthola’s portfolio comprises an eclectic array of artworks, spanning canvas compositions, metal and clay sculptures, paintings, inkjet prints, video art, and much more.

“I take pride in the metal bikini crafted from bullets and armour, which stands as one of my notable pieces,” said Kainthola, also acknowledging a meticulously designed gun that forms a part of her display. Her ‘Shakti’ series encapsulates creations developed over the course of her entire artistic journey, embodying themes associated with feminine power and strength.