12 killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Assam's Golaghat

At least 12 people, including five women and a minor boy, were killed after a passenger bus and a truck collided in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday morning, officials informed. Representational image.

The incident took place around 5am at Dergaon on National Highway 37 when the bus carrying around 45 people, on its way from Golaghat towards Tinsukia, had a head on collision with a coal-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the same side of the road.

Drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot, while the injured people have been shifted to Dergaon civil hospital. Those with critical injuries have been moved to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

“A repair of the road was going on one side of the NH, which is why vehicles from both directions were using the other side of the divider. Eyewitnesses said the truck, which was coming at a very high speed, hit the bus,” P Uday Praveen, deputy commissioner of Golaghat, said.

The passengers of the bus, most of them hailing from Bharalukhuwa village, were on their way to the Tilinga temple in Tinsukia when the accident took place.

“We recovered 10 bodies from the bus and truck. Of the 27 injured who were shifted to JMCH, two have succumbed to their injuries. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered and we will begin investigations,” Golaghat superintendent of police Rajen Singh told media persons.