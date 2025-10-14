Assam: 2 more NRIs from Singapore join Zubeen Garg death probe

GUWAHATI: Two more Assamese NRIs from Singapore recorded their statements on Tuesday before the special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s criminal investigation department (CID), which is probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg while swimming in sea in the island nation last month. All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members hold posters during a protest demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati, on Tuesday. (PTI)

With this, the total number of Assamese NRIs, who have reached Guwahati and joined the probe by CID has reached seven, while four others are yet to come. Earlier, five NRIs from Singapore had recorded their statements before the CID, which is probing the singer’s death as a case of murder.

“Today Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan have arrived from Singapore and appeared before the CID. Their interrogation is on and statements related to the case have been recorded,” special DGP (CID), MP Gupta, who is heading the 10-member SIT probing the case, told journalists.

Following the death of Garg while swimming in sea on September 19, the CID of Assam Police had registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death due to negligence.

The incident had occurred during a yacht party arranged by some Assamese NRIs and 8 of them were present when Garg died while swimming at sea. The SIT had earlier issued summons to them and 3 other NRIs who were not present at the scene to come to Assam and help with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the SIT also had an interaction with several prominent personalities who had been invited to give an update on the case. While around 20 persons had been called, only 6 turned up for the meeting.

“Like the rest of Assam, we are also concerned about the case and want it to proceed in a proper manner so that anyone who is responsible for Garg’s death doesn’t go unpunished. We were given some updates about the progress of the case and assured that the chargesheet would be submitted on time,” noted actor Pranjal Saikia told journalists after the interaction.

Those present informed that unlike earlier speculations, the SIT didn’t share (not did the personalities asked for it) details of the two post-mortems on Garg (one conducted in Singapore and another in Guwahati) and also report of the viscera sample test done at Delhi-based central forensic sciences laboratory (CFSL).

They were informed that the Singapore Police have sent an email on Tuesday to Assam Police (through the Indian High Commission there) seeking details of the SIT team that wishes to visit that country to conduct on spot investigation and collect evidence.

The Assam Police had earlier sent a request to Singapore authorities under provision of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between the two countries to allow a team of Assam Police to visit that country and conduct investigation related to the case.

“As soon as the Singapore authorities give us that permission our team will go there. We have also requested them to share some details related to the case and we are hopeful of getting them soon,” Gupta had said on Monday.

The Singapore authorities are also conducting a separate probe related to the case and have shared some information related to it with the Assam police.

Garg had gone to Singapore to take part in the North East India Festival (NEIF), an annual event showcasing the region’s culture. During his stay there, he joined a yacht party organised by a few Assamese NRIs in Singapore. It is while swimming in sea during the party that he collapsed and later was declared dead in a hospital.

Following Garg’s death, the CID has arrested seven persons till date. They are

Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta and Garg’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, who is also an Assam Police Service (APS) officer.

The CID is also probing a case of financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta. After days of questioning the agency also arrested two of Garg’s PSOs, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora, (both not present in Singapore at the time of Garg’s death) for alleged mishandling of the singer’s money, which was in their bank accounts.