Assam: Three women killed after speeding truck hits car in Guwahati’s Mathgharia area

Three women, all in their 20s, were killed early Sunday morning after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their vehicle in Guwahati’s Mathgharia area, police said.

Three women returning from a Bihu event were killed in Guwahati when a speeding truck collided head-on with their car in Mathgharia.

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According to police officers, the women were travelling in a Swift Dzire car coming from the Gitanagar side when it was hit head-on by a speeding truck near Gate Hospital under the Noonmati police station area around 4 am.

The truck driver, identified as Shemim Ahmed, a resident of Bongaigaon district, fled the spot after the crash, officers said.

Two of the women died on the spot, and the third was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she died during treatment, officers added.

Police have identified the deceased as Puja Saha (26) from Goalpara, Akanksha Saikia (23) from Sapekhati in Sonari of Charaideo district, and Neha Khan (21) from Barpeta.

Saikia worked in the admissions department of Royal Global University in Guwahati, Puja was a bank employee, and Neha was a student, officers said, adding that they were living in a rented house in Guwahati and were returning from a Bihu event.

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{{^usCountry}} The bodies were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Police said their family members were informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Police said their family members were informed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage was collected from the area and they are examining the sequence of events to determine the exact circumstances behind the mishap. “The truck driver is absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace him,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said CCTV footage was collected from the area and they are examining the sequence of events to determine the exact circumstances behind the mishap. “The truck driver is absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace him,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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