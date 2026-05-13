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Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’

Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he completed 25 years as an elected representative from Jalukbari Assembly constituency, calling it a milestone marked by public support and "Anant Sewa".

Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’

Sarma said it was on this day in 2001 that he was first elected to the Assam Assembly from Jalukbari, and added that he has since been re-elected from the constituency for six consecutive terms.

''25 years of Anant Sewa! On this day in 2001, with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I was elected for the first time as an MLA from the Jalukbari Constituency," he said in a post on 'X'.

He said his continued electoral success was due to the "blessings of the people of Jalukbari", adding that serving them has been his "greatest honour".

"From that day till today as I begin my second term as Assam's Mukhya Sewak every step is etched with the sweat, struggles and triumphs of our people. With their blessings and support, I have tried my best to fulfil their aspirations, realise their dreams, make their lives better,'' he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Assam CM Himanta completes 25 years as elected representative, calls journey ‘Anant Sewa’
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