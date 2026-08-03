Guwahati, The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around ₹160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year's floods, officials said.

Assam flood: Govt releases first tranche of ₹160 cr interim relief to worst-hit households

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The toll in the deluge this year rose to 85 as three more deaths were reported on Sunday even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.35 lakh, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is touring the worst-affected districts in Upper Assam, released the first tranche of interim relief from Dibrugarh.

Around 75,000 families with severely damaged houses in Sivasagar, Chariadeo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts received ₹15,000 each, the officials said.

Subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme was also released for affected eligible families.

Sarma had earlier announced several interim relief measures for the worst-hit districts, which will be covered with donations received in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The CM, in a social media post, said, "~ ₹160 crore has been credited directly into the bank accounts of families affected by the #AssamFloods. This morning, I transferred the promised interim assistance of ₹15,000 each to nearly 75,000 of the worst-hit households across the four districts, along with the state subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana to those eligible."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the government is making efforts to place immediate liquidity in the hands of families so that they can begin rebuilding without delay while final compensation is determined through a comprehensive assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government is making efforts to place immediate liquidity in the hands of families so that they can begin rebuilding without delay while final compensation is determined through a comprehensive assessment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"A further tranche of ₹10,000 for severely impacted families in Sivasagar and Charaideo will be released in the next few days. We stand firmly with our family members who had to endure such difficulties," Sarma said.

Asserting that the government is taking a "multi-faceted approach" to help the people by opening every possible avenue to give them cash in hand, the CM added, "Through releasing @PMSuryaGhar state subsidy, we have utilised another instrument of help those affected by #AssamFloods."

Sarma later visited parts of Sivasagar district and oversaw the relief and rehabilitation operations, while also interacting with the affected people.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest fatalities in the deluge were reported in Sivasagar, one of the most-affected districts in the current wave of floods in the northeastern state.

A total of 1,36,200 people remained affected by floods in the Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts. On Saturday, almost 1.8 lakh people were affected across five districts.

Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat.

Altogether 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres were being run by the administration in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present.

Farmland of 15,422 hectares remained submerged in the affected districts. The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the officials added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.