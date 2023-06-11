Odisha train mishap: Assam man, who was rescued after 48 hrs, meets father

A 35-year-old daily labourer from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, who was rescued alive from the train accident site of Odisha’s Bahanaga Bazar railway station 48 hours after the incident, was reunited with his family on Friday.

Dulal Majumder’s family did not have any information about the train accident till Tuesday, until the local police approached them. (HT Photo)

The survivor, Dulal Majumder, met his father Subash Majumder at the All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Friday, a week after the train tragedy, in which 288 were killed and over 1,200 were injured.

“I am really happy to see my son,” said Dulal’s father.

Dulal, a resident of Uttarbarbil village, was rescued by policemen from the local police station of Soro. The rescue team had found him from a thick bush next to an upturned coach of the Coromandel Express on June 4 afternoon, almost 48 hours after the search and rescue operation got over. Travelling in Coromondel Express, Majumdar was thrown off the general compartment after the accident that involved three trains- Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train.

Hearing his cries, the police team aided by some social workers, took him to the community health centre at Soro, where he was administered first aid and he was rushed to the Balasore district headquarter hospital the same evening. The next morning he was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with traumatic brain injury with frontal contusion and subdural hematoma. He was initially conscious but confused.

Till Tuesday, Dulal’s family did not have any information about the train accident. When local police approached the Majumder family to inform about Dulal’s injuries, they got to know about the tragedy. Accompanied by a family friend, Subash Majumder reached AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS director Ashutosh Biswas said that Dulal was kept under close observation with medications. “The patient was taken for surgery. He improved following surgery and was weaned off from ventilator and intubated. The patient is now stable and shifted to ward and is able to speak,” said the director.

