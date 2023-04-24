2 cadres of banned radical organisation PFI arrested in Assam’s Dhubri: Police

Two cadres of banned radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district, police said on Monday adding that both of them had been absconding since September last year. Radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned the by the Centre in September last year. (File Photo)

“Our team conducted search and arrested two PFI cadres from Dhubri. They recently returned to Assam from a neighbouring state. They are being interrogated and we are investigating the matter further,” said Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, inspector general (law and order).

The duo has been identified as Saiful Islam of Dhubri and Shafiqul Islam of Gauripur. Based on a specific information, police launched a secret operation and nabbed both of them on Monday morning.

Shafiqul Islam was arrested at Bagulamari area on the west bank of Dhubri Municipal Town and he revealed the details of his companion during initial interrogation. Based on the inputs received from Shafiqul, police conducted a search at Alamganj Block-II area and arrested Saiful Islam.

According to police, Shafiqul and Saiful were teaching in a madrasa named Al-Jamiatul Asia Lil Banat Panbari of Dhubri and were also involved in spreading hateful and anti-national thoughts amongst the young kids.

Bhuyan said that police are keeping a strict vigil on the activities of the PFI. Some the outfit’s big leaders were arrested recently.

Earlier this month, three leaders of the PFI and its students wing, Campus Front of India (CFI) were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district. Police also recovered cash, some gadgets, bank accounts and documents from them.

The government of India banned the PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA in September last year. On March 18, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 19 PFI leaders including 12 national executive council members, a few founding members and senior leaders.

According to the NIA, PFI cadres have been involved in a series of murders and violent attacks in the country based on religious ideas and beliefs, since the outfit was formed in 2006.

According to NIA, the PFI has a well-planned strategy to wage an armed struggle against the government of India by radicalsing and recruiting Muslim youths who have already pledged their allegiance.