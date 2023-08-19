Banned cough syrup worth 4 cr seized at Assam-Tripura border, 1 arrested

The Assam police have seized 61,000 bottles of Phensedyl, a banned cough syrup, worth a market value of ₹4 crore near Assam-Tripura border. One Tripura resident was arrested for transporting the contraband, police said.

Police recovered a total of 61,000 battles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup or Phensedyl from the secret chamber of the vehicle (Sourced)

According to the superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das, based on a specific information, police launched a search operation at the interstate border checkpoint and seized the banned cough syrup from a vehicle coming from Tripura on Thursday.

“On thorough search, police recovered a total of 61,000 battles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup or Phensedyl from the secret chamber of the vehicle,” Das said.

He said that one person namely Biswajit Biswas, a Tripura resident was apprehended along with the contraband and he is being interrogated. “We are investigating the matter further to understand where these banned products were heading to,” he added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry banned the manufacturing and sale of 350 fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs, including Phensedyl and Corex, due to irrational use of these products.

While banning these drugs, the ministry observed that these products are being consumed in irrational manner without any therapeutic efficacy.

A senior police official said that these cough syrups are consumed as drugs by youngsters in various parts of the country and sometimes, these are transported from neighbouring countries.

“State government authorities are taking strict action against the transportation of drugs, hence these cough syrups are becoming alternative options for the drugs consumers,” the official said.