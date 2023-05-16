Assam Police woman officer killed in road accident

An Assam Police woman sub-inspector in Nagaon died in a road accident on Monday night after her car collided head-on with a speeding truck on National Highway 37.

Representational image.

The deceased has been identified as Junmoni Rabha, was posted in Morikolong police station in Nagaon and was on her way to Jorhat, 160 km away, when the incident took place. She died on the spot, police said.

The accident happened around 2am near Sarubhagia village. “We heard a big sound and on reaching the spot, we saw that the police’s vehicle was almost smashed,” a local told the media.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and took her to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, but doctors declared her dead-on-arrival.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley too reached the site of the accident to take stock of the situation. A senior Assam Police official said they have started investigating the matter and the body has been sent for a postmortem.

Rabha has been in the news over the past couple of years, first after she was arrested in 2022 on charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating following allegations of financial irregularities; the development led to her suspension. Then in May last year, she got her fiancé arrested on fraud charges.

In January last year, she alleged that BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan tried to harass her over telephone and an audio clip of her conversation with the MLA was leaked on social media.

She was later granted bail in the corruption case and her suspension revoked.