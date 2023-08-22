Man arrested for posing as fake Gujarat CMO official and threatening GST officer

Lavkush Dwivedi, a 28-year-old astrologer-priest hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing near Ahmedabad, has been arrested for impersonating a senior bureaucrat associated with the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and allegedly threatening Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials. Representational image.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch arrested Dwivedi based on a complaint filed by the GST official.

The incident came to light when the GST official was conducting an inspection of a company in Unjha town in Mehsana district. It was then that Dwivedi contacted the official via phone, pretending to be a senior officer assigned with the CMO in Gandhinagar, the police said.

According to the FIR registered by the crime branch, Dwivedi, residing in Sanand near Ahmedabad, threatened the GST officer to stop his ongoing probe against one firm. After his arrest, the police found out that the firm belonged to Dwivedi’s uncle.

Dwivedi posed as a CMO official with the hope that the GST officials would stop proceedings against the firm.

While Dwivedi works as an astrologer and a priest, he is also into providing private security to VIPs, the police said, adding that he has in the past misused his political connections.