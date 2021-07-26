At 59, Ludhiana sees lowest active case count of the year

The district recorded three new Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Sunday. This is for the second time during the second wave that Ludhiana has recorded such a low daily count.

Previously, the district had recorded three cases on July 23. On July 22 and July 19, there were four cases each.

The active cases dipped to 59, the lowest that the figure has gone this year.

Ludhiana has so far logged 87,265 Covid cases, of which 2,093 patients died. As many as 85,113 people successfully defeated the virus.

Currently, there is no patient undergoing treatment at any of the government health facilities, while seven patients are being treated at private hospitals of the district.

No new mucormycosis (black fungus) case was reported in the district on Sunday. As many as 83 cases of black fungus have been recorded in the district so far, out of which eight people died during treatment.