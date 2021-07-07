Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / At PSEB depot in Ludhiana, old answer sheets take up all the space
others

At PSEB depot in Ludhiana, old answer sheets take up all the space

Sacks full of more than 2 lakh booklets, answer sheets are stored haphazardly in the verandah and near the stairs
By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Booklets and answer sheets dumped at the entrance of Punjab School Education Board depot in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Last year’s booklets and answer sheets are still lying at the entrance of the Punjab School Education Board depot in Punjab Bhawan, forcing visitors to stand outside in the sweltering heat.

Representatives of private associated schools, who have been visiting the depot for submission of continuation pro formas, have been forced to stand outside the depot as old booklets and answer sheets have occupied all the space. As many as 25 representatives of private associated schools visited the depot on Tuesday.

Suman Lata, a representative of a private school, said, “Earlier, we used to stand in the verandah and wait for our turn to deposit files. But now, we have to wait outside the depot as old booklets and answer sheets have occupied all the space.”

In March, the booklets of Classes 5 and 8 were kept in the verandah and in May, the answer sheets of Classes 10 and 12 were also stacked there. Sacks full of more than two lakh booklets and answer sheets are stored haphazardly in the verandah and near the stairs, hardly leaving any space.

As per the depot officials, a tender has been floated by the head office to clear the scrap.

PSEB chairman Yograj, said, “I will direct the officials to depute employees to clear the scrap and get it lifted at the earliest.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP