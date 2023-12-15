Atiq’s jailed lawyer Khan Saulat worried about his safety: Cops

Slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer and his trusted aide Khan Saulat Hanif who is lodged at Naini Central Jail at present in Umesh Pal abduction case, has expressed concern over his safety, said police officials here.

According to Khan Saulat, he feels threatened by Atiq’s gang members.

Recently, his kin approached the police seeking protection for him. Although his kin have not named anyone, it is suspected that they have also raised suspicion over the role of Atiq’s sons apart from his gang members.

Moreover, Khan Saulat is also on the target of Atiq’s rivals. Officials however suspect that Khan Saulat might be trying to mislead police.

Earlier, police investigation revealed that Khan Saulat used to play an important role in managing Atiq’s illegal income and the money used to reach Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen with the help of Khan Saulat.

Saulat’s plea to police officials against Atiq’s gang indicates that he still has vital information about Atiq’s gang. Also, as Saulat knew about all the illegal transactions and investments, Atiq’s gang might be worried as his confessions could lead to further problems for them.

The police officials are however silent over the request of Khan Saulat’s kin.

Police officials said that Atiq’s gang members were using every possible trick to escape action and pose as his rival.

Khan Saulat, one of the most trusted aides of Atiq, worked with him for over 20 years and thus knew everything about criminal network and illegal activities of not only Atiq but even his close associates and partners.

Police sources said that after the death of Atiq and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, there has been a rift in his gang ‘IS-227’. The gang members are lodging FIRs against each other while trying to grab benami assets of Atiq.

It is worth mentioning that Khan Saulat Hanif and Atiq Ahmed were sentenced to life imprisonment by MP MLA court for Umesh Pal ‘s abduction case. Another person Dinesh Pasi was also sentenced to life term for the crime. Both Khan Saulat and Pasi are lodged at Naini Central Jail at present.

