Atul Singh, Saumya Mishra top UP PCS 2021

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final result of PCS-2021 on Wednesday evening.

In the merit list of top 10 rank holders, Atul Singh of Pratapgrah has topped the exam while Amandeep, also from Pratapgrah, is at number three position. There are two women candidates among the top 10, including Saumya Mishra from Asoha, Purwa of Unnao district as second topper and Mallika Nain of Dehradun at rank 10.

As per the list of top 10 rank holders, provided by the commission, Atul Kumar Singh, a resident of village Gosaipur of Mandhata, Pratapgarh has topped the coveted exam. A 35-year old and father of two kids, Atul is presently undergoing training for the post of assistant conservator of forests for which he had qualified in 2020. Atul has done BTech from IIT-Kharagpur and had worked in corporates for around five years before deciding to try to UPSC and UPPSC exams.

Atul unfortunately lost his mother last year because of Covid-19. His father is retired government servant and was posted as assistant economist and statistics officer at Vikas Bhawan, Prayagraj.

“It is a huge achievement for me and I am very happy, but I would have been happier had my mother, Savitri Devi, been alive to see this day,” said Atul.

Amandeep of Pratapgarh has bagged third position while Nishant Upadhyay of Jaunpur is at number four. Likewise, Chandrakant Bagoria of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand is at number five while Praveen Kumar Dwivedi of Fatehpur is at number six. Shashi Shekhar of Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi is at seventh place while Vivek Kumar Singh of Prayagraj is at number eight. Amit Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri is at number nine and Malaika Nain of Dehradun bagged 10th position.

As far as Prayagraj is concerned, Vivek Kumar Singh of village Tendua Kala of Meja development block bagged 8th position. Interestingly his younger sister, Sandhya Singh has also bagged the 12th position. It was the first attempt for Sandhya and she has completed her graduation from Allahabad University (AU) in 2020. This was a third attempt for Vivek. Their parents run a school in Meja. While Vivek has done his BTech from Ghaziabad, Sandhya has done her BA from AU.