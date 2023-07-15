AU admin writes to U.P. CM, Guv about ‘police inaction’ during July 12 violence

PRAYAGRAJ Taking strong cognisance of the vandalism and manhandling of women teachers on varsity campus by a mob on July 12, the administration of Allahabad University (AU) has penned a letter to U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chief AU rector, apprising them of the incident. The violence took place a day after death of a varsity student, Ashutosh Dubey, who had collapsed near AU Union Hall water cooler.

Video grab of women teachers being manhandled by protesting mob in AU on July 12. (Videograb)

In the letter sent by AU proctor Professor Rakesh Singh on Friday, he has raised questions over the ‘police inaction’ at the time of the incident despite the presence of cops on the campus. Through the letter, the proctor has demanded adequate security to prevent any repeat of such an incident, confirmed AU officials.

During the incident, a mob of youngsters led by some student leaders -- who as per the university administration are outsiders and non-students -- had damaged varsity property in various departments -- including Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education -- and the proctor’s office too. Noticeboards were damaged and they tore registers and official documents. They also misbehaved with women teachers present on the campus and even snatched their jewellery, as per the police complaint submitted by the varsity administration.

Later, on July 14, the Colonelganj police booked six people for vandalism at AU on July 12. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 147, 148, 149 (for unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons) 427 for damage to public property, 336 (endangering lives), 353 (deterring public servants from their duties) and section 392 (for loot).

In his complaint to the police, proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh has named Ajay Yadav Samrat, Sanchit Mishra, Aditya Raj Singh, Amar Singh, Ayush Dixit, Vikas Yadav and others for creating ruckus, damaging property and tearing registers at several departments of the university besides manhandling women teachers and snatching their jewellery. A few unidentified people were also included in the FIR.

“It is a serious incident and therefore, the proctor has apprised the governor and the CM about the incident. A detailed report of the incident is also being prepared, along with all proofs. It will also be sent to the government soon,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor while confirming the development.

Prof Kapoor added that the university teachers are greatly upset over the incident and the police should take strict steps against elements who indulged in these acts. Without necessary action, it would become difficult for teachers to undertake academic activities on the varsity campus.

It is worth mentioning that Allahabad University Teachers Association (AUTA) and Allahabad University Constituent Colleges Teachers Association (AUCCTA) have already condemned the vandalism and the misbehaviour with women teachers on the AU campus and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Ex-AUSU presidents extend support to students

The former presidents of Allahabad University Students Union (AUSU) have extended support to the students protesting the death of Ashutosh Dubey who collapsed on the AU campus. Former AUSU presidents KK Rai and Richa Singh, in a joint statement, have demanded action against the officials of the university administration, holding them responsible for Ashutosh’s death for failing to ensure medical treatment or ambulance.

The former AUSU presidents also criticised the police administration and said that the FIR has not been registered despite lapse of over 72 hours on the complaint of the father of the deceased student. On the contrary, student leaders and students protesting against the university administration have been booked for, what they dubbed, suppressing the movement of students.

Both the former presidents demanded that an impartial inquiry should be conducted by registering an FIR against the university administration for Ashutosh’s death. They also have warned that if the alleged harassment of students involved in the movement is not stopped, then the former presidents of AUSU will be bound to hit the roads in protest.