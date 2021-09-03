Ayodhya airport: 107 families agree to relocate, admn allots alternate land

Lucknow: The long pending project of the Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya appears set to take off, as 107 families of two villages (where most of the land is to be acquired for the project) have agreed to relocate, according to the district administration.

The Ayodhya airport project was stuck due to opposition by locals of Dharampur Sahadat and Janaura villages, who were not willing to hand over their land to the state government .

But after 107 families of the two villages agreed to relocate, the administration allotted them alternate land within the limits of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

These families will construct houses on this land with money made available under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

After consent of these families, the Ayodhya administration also asked the state government to release fund for house construction under the PM Awas Yojana.

“The state government has approved the proposal for extending benefits under the Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana to 107 families who will be relocated for the airport project,” said Anuj Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

“After the villagers agreed to relocate, alternate land was allotted to them within the limits of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation,” added Jha.

According to the Ayodhya administration, ₹2.5 lakh will be given to each family for constructing a house.

In the next 20-25 days, the first instalment of ₹50,000 would be transferred into to their bank accounts, while the second instalment of ₹1.5 lakh would be released after the foundation work of the house was complete, added the official.

The third instalment of ₹50,000 would be released at the time of completion of construction work of the house.

Families relocated for the airport project will also get benefits of various other schemes of the state government.

According to the state government, ₹1001.77 crore has been approved for the purchase of 555.66 acres land for the construction of the airport.

A budgetary provision of ₹101 crore has also been proposed for development work at the airport in the state’s budget 2021-22.

On November 6, 2018, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced the development of the airstrip at Ayodhya for large aircraft such as A-320 and B-737 and the construction of a terminal building.