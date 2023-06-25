14-kosi & panch kosi project: Dist admin starts taking consent from house-owners for road widening in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW As many as 10 teams of the Ayodhya district administration have started visiting houses to take consent of those who will be displaced due to the road-widening works under the 14-kosi and panch kosi parikrama marg project.

Around 2,600 houses & shops are likely to be demolished

Significantly, after three ongoing road-widening projects in Ayodhya, the widening of 14 kosi and panch kosi parikrama marg is another such project that will displace a large number of people in Ayodhya. Around 2,600 houses and commercial establishments are likely to be demolished as part of the project.

“Officials have started visiting houses to get consent papers signed by the affected people. Around 2,600 houses and shops will have to be demolished for the widening of 14–kosi and panch kosi parikrama marg,” said Nandlal Gupta, trader leader of Ayodhya, on Sunday.

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved the widening of the 14-kosi and panch kosi parikrama marg to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. While the 14–kosi parikrama marg runs through the 42-km pilgrimage spanning the outer circle of the temple town, the panch-kosi parikrama marg covers core Ayodhya city.

Earlier, the Public Works Department had asked all house owners affected by the road widening project to submit details of ownership records of their land/house at its office on May 20.

However, the project is giving sleepless nights to those who will be displaced. “The development of Ayodhya is a welcome and much needed move. But at what expense,” questioned Rama Shanker, who is among the many facing demolition of his house on the 14–kosi parikrama marg. “There is no shortage of resources with the state government. Before demolishing our houses the authorities must rehabilitate us first,” he added.

Similarly, Anurag Kumar, whose shop has been demolished for the widening of the 13-km long Ram Path, said, “Another round of demolition will follow for the widening of 14-kosi and panch kosi parikrama marg in Ayodhya. It seems that the state government has not learnt anything from the three ongoing road widening projects. Before any demolition activity, affected persons must be rehabilitated first,” said Kumar.

Three ongoing road-widening projects

Ram Path -- 13 km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat

Ram Janmabhoomi Path -- 2 km from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir

Bhakti Path -- 850 metres from Shringar Hat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

