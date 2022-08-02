Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Military band concert mesmerises audience on Yamuna banks in Prayagraj

A Military band concert was organised at Saraswati Ghat on the banks of Yamuna on Tuesday. The event was the part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

It was held under the aegis of headquarters, Purva UP and MP sub-area of the Indian army with coordination of the Ordnance Depot Fort, Prayagraj.

The concert was graced by Brig MS Sidhu, station commander, Allahabad Station as the chief guest on the occasion. Bands from 39 Gorkha Rifles Training Centre, Varanasi and Dogra Regimental Centre, Faizabad performed on the occasion.

Enthralling the audience, the military brass band began with Indian national song ‘Vande Matram’. This was followed by a number of patriotic tunes which not only captivated the attention of the audience but filled the air with patriotic fervour.

Saraswati Ghat reverberated to the melodious tunes played flawlessly by the army musicians.

Subedar Major JR Sharma, Subedar TB Thapa and Subedar Moti Lal conducted the musicians, leaving the audience spellbound.

The performance included inspiring tunes like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Taqat Vatan Ki Hamse Hai’ and ‘Kesari’ to name a few.

The event was witnessed by serving and retired military personnel and their family members, civilian dignitaries, NCC cadets and children from various schools. The band concert motivated children and was well appreciated by all present. Emotions and nostalgia ran high as the event culminated with playing of the Nation Anthem, informed Group Captain Samir Gangkhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.