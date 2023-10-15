Azadi ki Diwani Durga Bhabhi: Riveting tribute to Lucknow’s fearless freedom fighter staged at SNA

LUCKNOW On the auspicious first day of Navratri, the indomitable spirit of Durgawati Devi, a pioneering female freedom fighter from Lucknow, was resurrected on the stage. A heartfelt tribute, titled ‘Azadi ki Diwani Durga Bhabhi,’ was enacted at the Sangeet Natak Akademi on Sunday, coinciding with the solemn occasion of her death anniversary.

A scene from the production ‘Azadi ki Diwani Durga Bhabhi’. (HT Photo)

Directed by the talented Akshayvar Nath Srivastava and jointly produced by the Artist Culture Department of Delhi-Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, alongside several esteemed artists’ institutions and collectives, this exceptional play offered a glimpse into the life and valour of Durgawati Devi.

The narrative skillfully unwrapped her journey during the tumultuous era of British-occupied India, showcasing her dedication to the cause of freedom. The audience, spellbound, witnessed the portrayal of her unwavering commitment to the nation’s struggle for independence. Among the spectators was Jagdish Bhatt, a theatre artist and ardent enthusiast, and a descendant of Durgawati Devi, who cherished the tribute to his iconic aunt.

The play masterfully illustrated how Durgawati’s revolutionary voyage commenced at the tender age of 13, side by side with her husband, Bhagwati Charan Vohra. Her indomitable spirit endured even after her husband’s demise.

One of her most legendary feats involved accompanying the legendary Bhagat Singh, disguised as his wife, along with her toddler, on a daring train journey following the assassination of British officer John Saunders. Durgawati Devi’s legacy extended beyond her revolutionary acts, as she was also instrumental in establishing the renowned Lucknow Montessori Inter College.

Director Akshayvar Nath Srivastava artfully blended music and dialogues to render the play both entertaining and informative, bringing to life the captivating narrative of her extraordinary and fearless existence. The stage came alive with a talented ensemble of nearly 40 artists, with Tanu Pal delivering a remarkable portrayal of Durgawati Devi, affectionately known as Durga Bhabhi, the wife of another valiant freedom fighter.

