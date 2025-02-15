Babies born in mela: Parents choose Mahakumbh timing, venue to welcome their child

The Central Hospital’s maternity wing resounded with cries of Amrita at 11.30am on Friday. The baby girl born to a couple Roshni and Santosh from Banda became the 15th child to have taken birth in the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 on February 14 at tent city’s Central Hospital. This brings the average to one child born every third day at the Hospital. The 100-beded facility started functioning from December 29, 2024. Radha born at the Central Hospital in Mahakumbh Mela. (HT)

Believing that the planetary configurations of this Mahakumbh would prove beneficial for their newborn, many expecting parents stayed back in the mela area after the Mauni Amavasya snan so as to ensure that their child was born here.

Likewise, Amrita’s parents Santosh and Roshni too stayed back after the holy dip in Sangam waters.

Shiv Kumar, owner of a general merchant shop in Chitrakoot says, “I was blessed with a baby girl on Friday. I and my wife had arrived in mela on January 11. We took the holy dip on all five snans since January 13 before the arrival of our child on Friday. We purposely stayed back for her birth during Mahakumbh period, as we believe that the planetary configurations at the time of her birth would certainly prove beneficial for her,” he said.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr Manoj Kaushik says that children born in the maternity wing of the hospital are being considered auspicious by their parents owing to the timing of their birth in planetary configuration of Mahakumbh.

The parents of newborns are preferring names from Hindu mythological texts like the first kid born on December 30, 2024 at the hospital, a boy, was named Kumbh.

Of the total 15 children, 7 are girls while remaining eight are boys. Interestingly, all the children born in Mahakumbh’s Central hospital have names from Hindu mythological texts. The seven girls have been named as Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Purnima, Basanti, Radha and Amrita while the boys have been named as Kumbh, Krishna, Shambhu, Bajrangi, Bhole, Nandi, Basant, and Shanker.