Bamboo crockery: A sustainable, microwave-safe option replacing plastic, ceramic

A start-up incubated at IIT Kanpur has introduced an innovative range of bamboo-based crockery, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic and ceramic kitchenware. The collection, featuring items like cups, plates, and other utensils, is both microwave-safe and dishwasher-friendly, making it a convenient choice for modern households. In addition to being environmental-friendly, the bamboo crockery is lighter than ceramic alternatives, offering greater ease of use (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The innovation, created by Pacing Grass, a start-up at IIT-K’s Start-Up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), combines bamboo with agricultural waste to produce a durable and lightweight material. This technology has already been patented and is awaiting recognition from the Government of India.

Prof Deepu Phillip, head of SIIC, said that the start-up utilised bamboo and agricultural waste to develop a unique raw material for crockery. “This crockery is lightweight, capable of withstanding high temperatures, and significantly safer than conventional alternatives,” he explained. “It is microwave-safe and presents a practical alternative to plastic and ceramic products.”

Mechanical engineer Santosh Kumar, who spearheaded the development of this innovative crockery, shared his concern about environmental impact of plastic inspired him to explore bamboo as a sustainable alternative. In 2022, with the support of IIT scientists, who offered technical expertise and advanced equipment, he developed a material blending bamboo, rice husk, and other agricultural by-products. “This product is completely eco-friendly and does not release carbon dioxide or carbon during its production,” Kumar noted.

Kumar emphasised that the product's design is crafted to attract consumers who typically prefer ceramic and plastic tableware for its aesthetic qualities.