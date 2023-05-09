Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BHU to institute two scholarships for MA Jyotish students

BHU to institute two scholarships for MA Jyotish students

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Last year, the university launched the Pratidana initiative in February to support scholarships for meritorious students.

VARANASI The Banaras Hindu University will institute two scholarships of 25,000 each for the students of MA Jyotish in the Department of Jyotish at Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyana Sankaya (Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnana). The university has received a donation of 10 lakh to start the scholarships for the 1st and 2nd year students of Acharya (Jyotish-Ganit) i.e. MA in Jyotish (Ganit) on merit-cum-means basis.

The university has received a donation of 10 lakh to start the scholarships. (HT Photo)

Shri B N Shukla, who hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, has donated the sum to establish these scholarships in the memory of his father Late Prem Narayan Shukla and mother Late Shyama Devi. To further the cause, BN Shukla handed over the cheque of 10 lakh to Dr Venu Gopal, deputy registrar, sponsored research & industrial consultancy cell.

Last year, the university launched the Pratidana initiative in February to support scholarships for meritorious students, need-based financial aid, enhance learning opportunities, promote excellence in teaching and enable impactful research, among others. The initiative is an outcome of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain’s efforts and outreach to connect with the alumni, well-wishers, and the friends of BHU to be part of the varsity’s quest for growth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varanasi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP