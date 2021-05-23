Baner hsg society raises 5 lakh for family for security staffer who died due to Covid

PUNE Residents of the Nandan Prospera housing society in Baner have collected funds for security personnel of the society who died due to Covid.

Lalubhau Dongre (54), a security guard working at the society, passed away on May 3. His wife and daughter were also admitted to the Yeshwantrao Chavan Hospital with Covid.

Thanks to the intervention of 216 flat owners of Nandan Prospera, the Dongre family will survive the loss of the main bread-earner.

The society members collected ₹5.5 lakh and handed it over to Vandana Lalubhau Dongre, the wife.

“Lalubhau was working with us for the past three years as security and was always very helpful, diligent, and cheerful person. When we had undertaken RTPCR tests of 110 housemaids, security personnel, and gardening staff Dongre had tested negative,” said chairman Dattatray Deshmukh.

“He tested positive later. With one message, everyone volunteered to help the family, and people donated, with which we created a fixed deposit of Rs5 lakh and the remaining amount was given for hospital charges,” Deshmukh adds.

The society has consistently been at the forefront in the battle against Covid, arranged for tiffins, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, and wheelchairs, as and when needed.

When Dinesh Patange’s family, residents of Nandan Prospera, tested positive for Covid, he and his wife were hospitalised.

“My condition was very bad, and the society helped search for a hospital and admitted both of us. My little daughter and my mother were positive, but my father, and grandmother tested negative. The society members gave us complete mental and physical support, and also provided food for 20 days for the entire family,” said Patange.