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BDS student death: Youth League protest at private dental college in Kannur

BDS student death: Youth League protest at private dental college in Kannur

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 01:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Kannur , Youth League activists on Thursday held a protest march to the private dental college at Anjarakandy here where a first-year BDS Dalit student died in a suspected suicide earlier this month.

BDS student death: Youth League protest at private dental college in Kannur

Activists of YL, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League , shouted slogans against the institution and then circumvented the barriers set up by the police, which were present in large numbers with riot gear, to rush into the main entrance of the college.

As the police tried to stop and remove them, the protestors clashed with them, resulting in push-and-pull between the two sides within the college campus, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

The protestors are demanding action against the faculty members allegedly responsible for the death of Nithin Raj , who was found critically injured after falling from the college building on April 10 and later succumbed to his injuries.

Recently, the action council of several Dalit organisations in Kerala demanded 10 crore compensation from the state government for the student's family and also called for a statewide hartal on April 28 to protest his death, alleging it was institutional murder rather than suicide.

The three arrested individuals were reportedly running a loan app operation from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Raj's family has claimed that the loan issue alone could not have led to his death.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / BDS student death: Youth League protest at private dental college in Kannur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / BDS student death: Youth League protest at private dental college in Kannur
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