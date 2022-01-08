Be ready to face questions on alliance with BJP: Dhindsa junior

Sangrur Defending an alliance with the BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) senior leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said party workers needed to be ready to face tough questions in the field, during poll campaign.

Over the past week, farmers have, twice, gheraoed and questioned Parminder Dhindsa’s mother Harjit Kaur in the Lehra assembly segment over the alliance.

“We allied with the BJP for long-term benefit of the state. People will question you, but we should prepare for it. There might be some people who will differ from us, but it is the beauty of democracy and we must accept it,” said Dhindsa, addressing his supporters at a local restaurant.

Dhindsa junior termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach as unfortunate, and advised the Punjab government to avoid any confrontation with the Centre for the development of Punjab, amid the slugfest between the state and the Centre over the Ferozepur incident.

“The incident of the PM’s security breach was unfortunate. It should have not happened because it will harm Punjab’s interests. The PM was going to inaugurate development projects and he might have announced a package for the state. These announcements might have reduced farmers’ anger,” he added. The former state finance minister also claimed that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making false promises of freebies, which could not be fulfilled.

“They need to think on the lines of what Punjab requires? How can we stop the brain-drain? As of now, Punjab can provide 5 lakh jobs, but we need to make our youth eligible,” he claimed from the dais.

Dhindsa junior added that his father and founder of the SAD (S) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had submitted a charter of 12 demands, including release of Sikh prisoners, fresh elections of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and making Punjabi language the second language in neighbouring states, to the PM and home minister’s office earlier. “We will fight for these demands,” he added.

