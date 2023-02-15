Beer, whiskey pip feni as tourists’ favourite drinks in Goa: Survey

A new survey has revealed that tourists in Goa prefer drinking beer over whiskey, the former being a favourite of visiting people in the state.

The study on ‘alco-tourism’ was done by Edgar D’Souza who is affiliated with the VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education and Goa University, stated that beer was the most preferred alcoholic beverage with 29% of respondents in its favour, closely followed by whisky at 23%.

The study also found that restaurants remained the top preferred destination for 28% respondents in comparison to pubs or tavernas (19%) and beach shacks (17%).

Goa’s indigenous alcoholic drink feni -- either in its cashew or coconut variant, wasn’t preferred much by the tourists as only 2% wanted to drink it.

Feni was followed by wine (11%), vodka (10%) and rum (9%).

In the gender-wise break up, male tourists chose whisky (37.9%), followed by beer (29.1%) and rum (9.4%), while female tourists preferred beer (28.6%), followed by wine (20.4%) and gin (13.8%)

“The research examined alcohol beverage consumption experience in various settings (upscale bars, beach shacks, restaurants, discotheques, hotels, tasting rooms, drink festivals) investigated the influence of tourists’ demographics, past alcohol consumption experiences and its impact on alcohol consumption experience,” D’Souza said.

According to the survey, those who preferred whisky, gin, brandy, rum, and wines favoured restaurants as their preferred setting, those who drank vodka and tequila preferred discotheques and karaoke bars while feni drinkers preferred a pub taverna, and those who liked beers, cocktails favoured a beach shack. Those who drank liqueurs, on the other hand, preferred to go to a lounge.